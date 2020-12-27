Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Receives $63.89 Consensus PT from Analysts

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.89.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Barclays increased their price target on Rogers Communications from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. CIBC increased their price target on Rogers Communications from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Rogers Communications from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Rogers Communications from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RCI. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Rogers Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rogers Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Rogers Communications by 20.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,760 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Rogers Communications by 1,600.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,452 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Rogers Communications by 21.2% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,659 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. 43.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RCI traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, reaching $46.76. The company had a trading volume of 61,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,202. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.12 and its 200-day moving average is $42.45. The stock has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Rogers Communications has a 52 week low of $32.20 and a 52 week high of $51.29.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.46. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Rogers Communications will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.8 million subscribers.

