Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.89.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RCI. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Rogers Communications from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Rogers Communications from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Rogers Communications from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on Rogers Communications from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Rogers Communications from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th.

Shares of Rogers Communications stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,202. Rogers Communications has a 12 month low of $32.20 and a 12 month high of $51.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.12 and a 200 day moving average of $42.45. The company has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 11.89%. Rogers Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Rogers Communications will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 1.2% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,689,559 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $548,286,000 after purchasing an additional 160,303 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,534,651 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $302,752,000 after acquiring an additional 521,267 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,655,078 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $298,700,000 after acquiring an additional 93,121 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP lifted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 3,325,992 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $131,521,000 after buying an additional 271,128 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,067,586 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $123,259,000 after buying an additional 579,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.48% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.8 million subscribers.

