Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms have commented on SAXPY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Sampo Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Sampo Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Sampo Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th.

Shares of Sampo Oyj stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.81. 25,735 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,156. The company has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 1.04. Sampo Oyj has a 52-week low of $12.08 and a 52-week high of $23.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.68.

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter.

Sampo Oyj Company Profile

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Mandatum, and Holding segments. The company offers household, homeowner, motor, accident, travel, boat, forest, livestock, property, casualty, liability, casualty, and cargo insurance.

