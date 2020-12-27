Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) Shares Bought by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,339 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Saul Centers worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Saul Centers in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 203.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 56.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 11.0% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 6.4% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Saul Centers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Saul Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.33.

NYSE:BFS opened at $32.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.86. Saul Centers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.49 and a twelve month high of $57.16. The company has a market capitalization of $756.52 million, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.56%. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.83%.

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

