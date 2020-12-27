Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,238 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,653 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Constellation Pharmaceuticals were worth $917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 984,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,944,000 after purchasing an additional 220,814 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 70,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 10,250 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 9,117 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 258.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 327,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,835,000 after purchasing an additional 235,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $314,000. Institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Constellation Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Emma Reeve sold 5,720 shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $200,829.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,359.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 43.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNST opened at $33.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.81, a current ratio of 15.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.61. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 2.81. Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $50.90.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CNST shares. Brookline Capital Management started coverage on Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.78.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics to address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. Its lead product candidates include CPI-0610 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib; and CPI-1205 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in combination with androgen receptor signaling inhibitors.

