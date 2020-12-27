Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $754,000 Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 67.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,002 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 94.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in VICI Properties during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in VICI Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in VICI Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000.

VICI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VICI Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on VICI Properties from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.18.

NYSE VICI opened at $25.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.32. The stock has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 99.57 and a current ratio of 99.57. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $28.75.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.32. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 46.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.19%.

In other VICI Properties news, Director James R. Abrahamson bought 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.92 per share, for a total transaction of $121,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,363 shares in the company, valued at $2,424,602.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

