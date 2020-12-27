Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 254.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 16,094 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals were worth $785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AGIO. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 782.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 443,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,532,000 after acquiring an additional 393,452 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $13,216,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,805,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,194,000 after purchasing an additional 215,151 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 155.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 333,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,823,000 after purchasing an additional 202,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,067,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,346,000 after purchasing an additional 172,394 shares during the period. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGIO stock opened at $45.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.60. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.77 and a twelve month high of $56.74.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.07). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.63% and a negative net margin of 170.65%. The business had revenue of $34.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.81) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.75 EPS for the current year.

AGIO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down from $72.00) on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA, an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

