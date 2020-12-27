Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $733,000 in BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 37,800 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $733,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in BancorpSouth Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in BancorpSouth Bank by 9,381.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 6,473 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 111.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,858 shares in the last quarter. 53.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BancorpSouth Bank alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson cut BancorpSouth Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BancorpSouth Bank in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. TheStreet raised shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of BancorpSouth Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. BancorpSouth Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.57.

NYSE BXS opened at $27.61 on Friday. BancorpSouth Bank has a 52-week low of $17.21 and a 52-week high of $32.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.79 and a 200-day moving average of $23.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $265.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.84 million. BancorpSouth Bank had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 19.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that BancorpSouth Bank will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BancorpSouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

Read More: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for BancorpSouth Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancorpSouth Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.