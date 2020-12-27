Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $855,000 in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,700 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in IDACORP by 371.2% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 311 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 161.5% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 340 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in IDACORP during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in IDACORP by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in IDACORP in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 72.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDA stock opened at $95.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.13. IDACORP, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.05 and a 12 month high of $113.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.42.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.10. IDACORP had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $425.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 5th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 4th. This is a boost from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.61%.

A number of research firms recently commented on IDA. TheStreet raised IDACORP from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of IDACORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, Sidoti cut their price target on shares of IDACORP from $108.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.60.

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in three coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

