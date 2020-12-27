Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes $874,000 Position in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $874,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WNS. J. Goldman & Co LP grew its position in shares of WNS by 1,606.0% in the 3rd quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 110,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,095,000 after buying an additional 104,421 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in WNS by 105.5% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of WNS by 119.5% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 169,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,809,000 after purchasing an additional 92,000 shares in the last quarter. Lee Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WNS by 129.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lee Capital Holdings LLC now owns 63,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 36,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WNS in the 2nd quarter worth $12,541,000. Institutional investors own 99.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of WNS from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on WNS from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of WNS from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of WNS from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. WNS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.64.

NYSE WNS opened at $71.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 35.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.43. WNS has a twelve month low of $34.26 and a twelve month high of $75.86.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.20. WNS had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The company had revenue of $214.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. WNS’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that WNS will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

