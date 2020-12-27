Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes Position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SMAR. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 435.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the third quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 20.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

In related news, insider Kara Hamilton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $703,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,057,782.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $485,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 412,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,702,475.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 777,476 shares of company stock valued at $43,557,405 in the last three months. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SMAR opened at $72.50 on Friday. Smartsheet Inc has a 12 month low of $30.91 and a 12 month high of $75.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.88 and a 200-day moving average of $52.44. The company has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.13 and a beta of 1.54.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $98.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.57 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 20.90% and a negative net margin of 34.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SMAR shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smartsheet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.73.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Article: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.