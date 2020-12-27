Scotiabank Raises Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) (TSE:DND) Price Target to C$52.00

Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) (TSE:DND) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from C$47.00 to C$52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on DND. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) from C$40.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) from C$35.50 to C$46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) from C$38.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 13th.

Get Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) alerts:

DND opened at C$50.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -59.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.73, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$31.22. Dye & Durham Limited has a twelve month low of C$11.25 and a twelve month high of C$53.68.

Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) (TSE:DND) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$21.90 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Dye & Durham Limited will post 0.6060092 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO)

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

Featured Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.