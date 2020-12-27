ScPrime (SCP) Price Reaches $0.0881 on Top Exchanges

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. One ScPrime coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0881 or 0.00000324 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, ScPrime has traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. ScPrime has a total market capitalization of $2.77 million and $5,479.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ScPrime alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003674 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00046197 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.22 or 0.00125988 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00019452 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003681 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $170.92 or 0.00629266 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.96 or 0.00183943 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (KFX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00049800 BTC.

ScPrime Profile

ScPrime is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 38,168,044 coins and its circulating supply is 31,484,433 coins. The official website for ScPrime is siaprime.net

Buying and Selling ScPrime

ScPrime can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ScPrime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ScPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ScPrime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ScPrime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.