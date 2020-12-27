SCRIV NETWORK (SCRIV) One Day Trading Volume Hits $174.00

SCRIV NETWORK (CURRENCY:SCRIV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. Over the last week, SCRIV NETWORK has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar. SCRIV NETWORK has a market capitalization of $26,152.58 and approximately $174.00 worth of SCRIV NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SCRIV NETWORK coin can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, Crex24 and Graviex.

SCRIV NETWORK Profile

SCRIV is a PoW + Masternodes coin that uses the TRIBUS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 10th, 2018. SCRIV NETWORK’s total supply is 42,007,077 coins and its circulating supply is 24,744,362 coins. SCRIV NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @scriv_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. SCRIV NETWORK’s official message board is steemit.com/@scriv. The Reddit community for SCRIV NETWORK is /r/SCRIV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SCRIV NETWORK’s official website is scriv.network.

SCRIV NETWORK can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SCRIV NETWORK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SCRIV NETWORK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SCRIV NETWORK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

