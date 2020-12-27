SDL plc (SDL.L) (LON:SDL) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $619.16

Shares of SDL plc (SDL.L) (LON:SDL) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $619.16 and traded as high as $660.00. SDL plc (SDL.L) shares last traded at $660.00, with a volume of 1,453,530 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 660 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 619.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of £610.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09.

SDL plc (SDL.L) Company Profile (LON:SDL)

SDL plc provides language and content management solutions. It operates through Language Services, Language Technologies, and Content Technologies segments. Its products include SDL Tridion Sites, a web content management system; SDL Tridion Docs, a structured content management solution; SDL Tridion DX, an integrated solution that combines SDL Tridion Sites, SDL Tridion Docs solutions, and SDL Dynamic Experience Delivery; SDL Contenta Publishing Suite, a technical content creation, management, and delivery solution; SDL Contenta/Contenta S1000D, a solution for use of common source database to enhance productivity for technical authors, editors, and publishers in the creation, management, and delivery of S1000D technical publications; SDL LiveContent S1000D, an interactive electronic technical publishing solution; and SDL XPP, an automated PDF/print publishing solution.

