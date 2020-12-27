Sei Investments Co. Decreases Stake in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,631 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 647 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.09% of Alarm.com worth $2,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Alarm.com in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the third quarter worth about $43,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Alarm.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALRM stock opened at $98.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.44. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $102.94. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.36, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.19.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.18. Alarm.com had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The company had revenue of $158.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mayo A. Shattuck III sold 5,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total transaction of $331,347.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,738,113.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 49,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total transaction of $3,499,942.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 272,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,432,796.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 229,755 shares of company stock worth $16,155,738. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on ALRM. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alarm.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Alarm.com from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.75.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, video analytics, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

