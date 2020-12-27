Sei Investments Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 96,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,575 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $2,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EPC. Boyar Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 6.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 6.6% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 1.7% in the third quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 94,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the second quarter worth about $54,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPC stock opened at $35.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.71. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a one year low of $20.51 and a one year high of $38.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 0.96.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $488.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Edgewell Personal Care’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 4,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $144,687.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,273 shares in the company, valued at $116,813.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EPC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.60.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

