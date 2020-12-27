Sei Investments Co. Grows Stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) by 129.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 196,913 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110,983 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse were worth $2,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 461.3% in the second quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,455,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,828 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,778,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 241.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 720,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,308,000 after buying an additional 509,491 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,137,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,204,000 after buying an additional 430,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 207.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 573,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,173,000 after acquiring an additional 386,692 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Craig Hallum downgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $13.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.10.

Sportsman’s Warehouse stock opened at $17.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.59. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.08 and a twelve month high of $18.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $781.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.24. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 46.84% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $385.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Profile

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

