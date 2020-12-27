Sei Investments Co. Grows Stock Position in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 38.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 146,637 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,673 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $2,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Alkermes during the third quarter worth $2,064,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Alkermes by 163.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 187,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 116,170 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Alkermes by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 303,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,083,000 after buying an additional 31,510 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Alkermes by 17.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,758,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,120,000 after buying an additional 267,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alkermes by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,418,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,193,000 after buying an additional 166,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALKS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Alkermes from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Alkermes from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Alkermes in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alkermes in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alkermes has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

In other Alkermes news, Director David W. Anstice sold 17,832 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total transaction of $299,399.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,447,516.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

ALKS stock opened at $21.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.65 and a beta of 1.20. Alkermes plc has a fifty-two week low of $11.98 and a fifty-two week high of $22.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.40. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 6.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $265.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Alkermes plc will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

