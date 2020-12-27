Sei Investments Co. Grows Stock Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAXN)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAXN) by 44.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,893 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $2,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.9% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.7% during the third quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 31.9% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Axon Enterprise news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 98,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.20, for a total transaction of $9,623,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,555 shares in the company, valued at $55,733,901. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 1,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.60, for a total transaction of $153,882.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 468,756 shares in the company, valued at $57,938,241.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 212,371 shares of company stock worth $23,855,795 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock opened at $130.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.44. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.05 and a fifty-two week high of $134.73. The company has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -198.11 and a beta of 0.67.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $166.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.28 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 5.57% and a negative net margin of 6.37%. Axon Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AAXN shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Northcoast Research raised their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $104.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.67.

Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

