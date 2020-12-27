Sei Investments Co. Has $2.37 Million Holdings in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARGO)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARGO) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,442 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.20% of Argo Group International worth $2,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Argo Group International during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 136.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Argo Group International during the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Argo Group International during the 3rd quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 276.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 5,628 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ARGO stock opened at $42.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.76. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $70.44.

Argo Group International (NASDAQ:ARGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $489.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.10 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%.

ARGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Compass Point downgraded Argo Group International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Argo Group International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. The U.S. Operations segment underwrites primary and excess specialty casualty, and commercial multi-peril, as well as contract, product, environmental, and auto liability products; and general, auto, management, errors and omissions, and public entity liability, as well as workers compensation, and surety and inland marine risks.

