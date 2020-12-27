Sei Investments Co. Raises Holdings in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 123,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,957 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $2,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HTH. Azora Capital LP acquired a new stake in Hilltop in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,244,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,138,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 963,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,774,000 after purchasing an additional 272,104 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Hilltop by 121.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 463,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,492,000 after purchasing an additional 254,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Hilltop by 134.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 405,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,345,000 after purchasing an additional 232,639 shares in the last quarter. 53.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HTH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Hilltop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. BidaskClub raised Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Hilltop from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Hilltop from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Hilltop presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

NYSE HTH opened at $27.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.20. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $28.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.80. Hilltop had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 18.09%. The business had revenue of $604.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Hilltop’s payout ratio is currently 14.75%.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

