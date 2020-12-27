Sei Investments Co. Trims Holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) by 29.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 225,069 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 94,704 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.09% of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. worth $2,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 115.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,455,235 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,109 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 461.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,449,377 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $22,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012,784 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,324,956 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,411,000 after buying an additional 25,730 shares during the period. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,997,000. Finally, Somerset Capital Management LLP boosted its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Somerset Capital Management LLP now owns 1,382,066 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $16,859,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.95% of the company’s stock.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. stock opened at $12.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.69. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 1-year low of $5.12 and a 1-year high of $15.45.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The mining company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $228.20 million for the quarter. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 19.14%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BVN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub cut Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.25.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Company Profile

CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates four operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

