Sentivate Reaches Market Cap of $6.58 Million (SNTVT)

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. Sentivate has a total market cap of $6.58 million and approximately $243,966.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Sentivate has traded down 26% against the U.S. dollar. One Sentivate token can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, LATOKEN and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Sentivate alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00045734 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00005190 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003788 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $77.45 or 0.00292614 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00030112 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003778 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00015172 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $559.70 or 0.02114601 BTC.

Sentivate Token Profile

Sentivate (SNTVT) is a token. It was first traded on July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,428,244,538 tokens. The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate . Sentivate’s official website is sentivate.com

Buying and Selling Sentivate

Sentivate can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, IDEX and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentivate should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentivate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sentivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentivate and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.