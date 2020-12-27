Shift4 Payments, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FOUR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FOUR) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.73.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FOUR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Shift4 Payments from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Compass Point upgraded Shift4 Payments from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shift4 Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

OTCMKTS:FOUR traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $71.79. The stock had a trading volume of 624,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,258. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.66. Shift4 Payments has a 12-month low of $30.00 and a 12-month high of $74.76.

Shift4 Payments (OTCMKTS:FOUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $214.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.72 million. Shift4 Payments’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Shift4 Payments news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 9,200,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.84, for a total transaction of $495,328,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Shift4 Payments by 623.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in Shift4 Payments by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 12,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Shift4 Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Shift4 Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $254,000.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

