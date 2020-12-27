Shivom Price Up 28.9% Over Last 7 Days (OMX)

Shivom (CURRENCY:OMX) traded 71.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. Shivom has a market capitalization of $396,468.06 and approximately $69.00 worth of Shivom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shivom token can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Coinsuper, IDEX and DDEX. In the last week, Shivom has traded up 28.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Shivom alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00044921 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00005375 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003733 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $78.89 or 0.00293634 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00030021 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00015440 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003723 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $578.73 or 0.02154102 BTC.

Shivom Token Profile

Shivom (OMX) is a token. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2018. Shivom’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 911,746,999 tokens. The Reddit community for Shivom is /r/Shivom . Shivom’s official Twitter account is @ProjectShivom . The official website for Shivom is shivom.io . Shivom’s official message board is medium.com/@projectshivom

Shivom Token Trading

Shivom can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin, CoinBene, Coinsuper and DDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shivom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shivom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shivom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Shivom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shivom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.