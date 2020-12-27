Silverway Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $37.00 (SLV)

Silverway (CURRENCY:SLV) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 27th. Silverway has a market cap of $1,149.58 and approximately $37.00 worth of Silverway was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Silverway token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including CoinLim, Coinsbit and BitMart. Over the last week, Silverway has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26,093.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $332.10 or 0.01272693 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00064052 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000512 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003510 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00010311 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69.28 or 0.00265518 BTC.

About Silverway

Silverway is a token. Silverway’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,009,999 tokens. The official website for Silverway is silverway.io . Silverway’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Silverway’s official message board is medium.com/silverwayplatform

Silverway Token Trading

Silverway can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinLim, Coinsbit and BitMart. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Silverway directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Silverway should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Silverway using one of the exchanges listed above.

