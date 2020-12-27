Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL CORP bank holding company registered under the Bank Holding Act of 1956. Through its subsidiaries, Co. provides a full range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Simmons First National from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Simmons First National from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Simmons First National from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Simmons First National from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.25.

NASDAQ SFNC opened at $21.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.24 and a 200 day moving average of $17.68. Simmons First National has a 1 year low of $13.75 and a 1 year high of $27.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $225.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.63 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Simmons First National will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Robert A. Fehlman purchased 3,000 shares of Simmons First National stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.42 per share, for a total transaction of $52,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,447 shares in the company, valued at $1,645,266.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Simmons First National by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 778,834 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,348,000 after purchasing an additional 215,771 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Simmons First National during the 2nd quarter valued at about $630,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Simmons First National by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,480,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,339,000 after acquiring an additional 412,911 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Simmons First National during the 2nd quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Simmons First National during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,552,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.28% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

