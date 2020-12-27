Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,571 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 971 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 95.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

SBGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Sinclair Broadcast Group in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.57.

NASDAQ SBGI opened at $31.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.57 and a twelve month high of $34.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.33.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $11.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.17) by $14.43. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 33.77%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.64) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.94%.

In other Sinclair Broadcast Group news, Director Lawrence E. Mccanna sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $102,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Frederick G. Smith acquired 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.72 per share, for a total transaction of $8,616,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 33.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Local News and Marketing Services; and Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations.

