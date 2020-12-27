Small Love Potion (SLP) Trading 26% Lower This Week

Small Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. One Small Love Potion token can now be bought for about $0.0196 or 0.00000072 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Small Love Potion has traded down 26% against the US dollar. Small Love Potion has a market cap of $898,364.53 and $64,385.00 worth of Small Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Small Love Potion alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003673 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001027 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.44 or 0.00119332 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00018497 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $161.56 or 0.00594296 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.69 or 0.00145981 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.40 or 0.00321494 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.84 or 0.00084001 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00052978 BTC.

Small Love Potion Profile

Small Love Potion’s total supply is 45,735,622 tokens. The official message board for Small Love Potion is medium.com/@AxieInfinity . The official website for Small Love Potion is axieinfinity.com

Buying and Selling Small Love Potion

Small Love Potion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Small Love Potion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Small Love Potion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Small Love Potion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Small Love Potion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Small Love Potion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.