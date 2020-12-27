Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.79.

SMAR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

SMAR opened at $72.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.13 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.44. Smartsheet has a 1 year low of $30.91 and a 1 year high of $75.49.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $98.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.57 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 34.08% and a negative return on equity of 20.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Smartsheet will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Anna Griffin sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total value of $45,207.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total transaction of $485,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 412,649 shares in the company, valued at $29,702,475.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 777,476 shares of company stock worth $43,557,405. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMAR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Smartsheet by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in Smartsheet by 30.4% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 287,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,200,000 after purchasing an additional 67,027 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Smartsheet by 36.5% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Smartsheet by 31.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bloom Tree Partners LLC purchased a new position in Smartsheet in the third quarter worth about $19,122,000. Institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

