SnowGem (XSG) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $45,383.00

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. One SnowGem coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on exchanges including Graviex, STEX and Mercatox. SnowGem has a total market cap of $1.36 million and $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SnowGem has traded down 13.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Beam (BEAM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000894 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded up 38.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000018 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SnowGem Profile

SnowGem (CRYPTO:XSG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 22nd, 2017. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. SnowGem’s official website is snowgem.org. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SnowGem Coin Trading

SnowGem can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, STEX and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowGem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SnowGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

