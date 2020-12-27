Social Send (SEND) Achieves Market Capitalization of $597,431.37

Social Send (CURRENCY:SEND) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 27th. One Social Send coin can now be bought for about $0.0110 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges. Social Send has a market capitalization of $597,431.37 and approximately $12.00 worth of Social Send was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Social Send has traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Social Send alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00020947 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001278 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002256 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000012 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000013 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00004849 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Social Send

SEND is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Social Send’s total supply is 54,317,039 coins. The official website for Social Send is socialsend.io . The Reddit community for Social Send is /r/SocialSend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Social Send’s official Twitter account is @SocialSendCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Social Send Coin Trading

Social Send can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Social Send directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Social Send should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Social Send using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Social Send Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Social Send and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.