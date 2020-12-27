Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SCGLY. Zacks Investment Research cut Société Générale Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research report on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Société Générale Société anonyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd.

Get Société Générale Société anonyme alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCGLY opened at $4.23 on Thursday. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 52-week low of $2.47 and a 52-week high of $7.15. The stock has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.17 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.99 and its 200 day moving average is $3.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97.

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services to individuals, professionals, local authorities, and businesses and non-profit clients under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands; and international retail banking and consumer credit services to corporate and individual customers in Europe, Russia, the Mediterranean Basin, and Sub-Saharan Africa.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.