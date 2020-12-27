SolarCoin Reaches Market Cap of $971,221.34 (SLR)

SolarCoin (CURRENCY:SLR) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. In the last seven days, SolarCoin has traded up 9.2% against the US dollar. One SolarCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0157 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SolarCoin has a total market cap of $971,221.34 and approximately $45.00 worth of SolarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $131.95 or 0.00486350 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004997 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000212 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003028 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003078 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About SolarCoin

SolarCoin (CRYPTO:SLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2013. SolarCoin’s total supply is 98,035,138,890 coins and its circulating supply is 62,046,190 coins. SolarCoin’s official Twitter account is @SolarCoin_SLR and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SolarCoin is solarcoin.org . The Reddit community for SolarCoin is /r/SolarCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

SolarCoin Coin Trading

SolarCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SolarCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SolarCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SolarCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

