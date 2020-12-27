Sophos Group plc (SOPH.L) (LON:SOPH) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $580.40

Posted by on Dec 27th, 2020

Sophos Group plc (SOPH.L) (LON:SOPH)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $580.40 and traded as low as $580.40. Sophos Group plc (SOPH.L) shares last traded at $580.40, with a volume of 68,853 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 341.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 580.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 580.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.23.

About Sophos Group plc (SOPH.L) (LON:SOPH)

Sophos Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-enabled end-user and network security solutions. The company offers Intercept X, which delivers endpoint protection against unknown malware, exploits, and ransomware; XG Firewall, a next generation firewall that provides unprecedented visibility for networks, users, and applications directly from the control center; Sophos Central, a unified cloud administration console for managing various Sophos products; and Cloud Optix that offers artificial intelligence-based cloud security analytics, compliance, and DevSecOps platform to provide end-to-end protection in public cloud services.

