Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Spectris from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Spectris from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Spectris from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of Spectris stock opened at $38.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.04. Spectris has a one year low of $24.63 and a one year high of $40.27.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through four segments: Malvern Panalytical, HBK, and Omega, and Industrial Solutions. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

