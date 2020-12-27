Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC decreased its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) by 27.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,691 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 13,324 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 45.4% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 2,154.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 9,608 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 3,710.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 20,336 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPPI. BidaskClub downgraded Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities began coverage on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.15.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Turgeon sold 150,899 shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total value of $709,225.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,762 shares in the company, valued at $1,775,481.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Joseph W. Turgeon sold 162,473 shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total value of $671,013.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 528,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,183,369.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 351,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,551,106. Company insiders own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

SPPI stock opened at $3.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.87. The stock has a market cap of $541.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 2.22. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.74 and a 52-week high of $5.24.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts predict that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharma company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company is developing ROLONTIS, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNÃ¡, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

