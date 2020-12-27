SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM.TO) (TSE:SSRM) Senior Officer Sells C$60,241.08 in Stock

SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM.TO) (TSE:SSRM) Senior Officer Gregory John Martin sold 2,433 shares of SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM.TO) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.76, for a total value of C$60,241.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,063,986.72.

Gregory John Martin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 21st, Gregory John Martin sold 9,816 shares of SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.27, for a total value of C$248,050.32.

TSE:SSRM opened at C$25.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$24.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$26.57. The stock has a market cap of C$5.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.22. SSR Mining Inc. has a twelve month low of C$12.12 and a twelve month high of C$33.69.

A number of brokerages have commented on SSRM. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM.TO) from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM.TO) to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM.TO) from C$36.00 to C$39.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Pi Financial upped their price objective on shares of SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM.TO) from C$36.50 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Cormark upgraded shares of SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM.TO) from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$37.58.

SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM.TO) Company Profile

SSR Mining Inc, a resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in southeastern Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

