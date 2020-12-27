Starbase (STAR) Market Cap Hits $230,442.99

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded up 15.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. One Starbase token can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Starbase has a market cap of $230,442.99 and $4,347.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Starbase has traded 10.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00044785 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00005324 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003714 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $79.43 or 0.00294081 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00029767 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00015361 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003702 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $575.73 or 0.02131626 BTC.

Starbase Profile

STAR is a token. It was first traded on February 5th, 2017. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Starbase’s official website is starbase.co . Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Starbase

Starbase can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starbase should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Starbase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

