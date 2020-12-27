StarDEX (XSTAR) Achieves Market Cap of $280,837.97

StarDEX (CURRENCY:XSTAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. Over the last seven days, StarDEX has traded down 2.7% against the dollar. One StarDEX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0514 or 0.00000190 BTC on major exchanges. StarDEX has a total market cap of $280,837.97 and $3,647.00 worth of StarDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00045537 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00005373 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003700 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.88 or 0.00298479 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00030740 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00015227 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003692 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $582.08 or 0.02147987 BTC.

About StarDEX

StarDEX is a token. It was first traded on August 26th, 2020. StarDEX’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,463,904 tokens. StarDEX’s official Twitter account is @StarCurve . The official website for StarDEX is stardex.io

Buying and Selling StarDEX

StarDEX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StarDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StarDEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StarDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

