State Street Corp Buys 2,425 Shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC)

State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 408,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 1.49% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 64.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 23,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 9,006 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 67.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 14,358 shares during the period. 70.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LJPC opened at $4.31 on Friday. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $3.36 and a 12 month high of $9.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.32. The firm has a market cap of $118.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 2.93.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $9.07 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LJPC shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th.

About La Jolla Pharmaceutical

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), a vasoconstrictor indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock.

