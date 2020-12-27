State Street Corp Decreases Stake in FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FNCB)

State Street Corp trimmed its position in shares of FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FNCB) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 286,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,628 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.41% of FNCB Bancorp worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of FNCB Bancorp by 5.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 4,634 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in FNCB Bancorp by 6.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in FNCB Bancorp by 18.8% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 62,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 9,846 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in FNCB Bancorp by 45.5% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in FNCB Bancorp by 28.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FNCB opened at $7.04 on Friday. FNCB Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.08 and a 12 month high of $8.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.05.

FNCB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.82 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%.

About FNCB Bancorp

FNCB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for FNCB Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, local governments, and municipalities in Northeastern Pennsylvania. It offers checking, savings, and certificate of deposit products; and debit cards. The company also provides 1-4 family residential loans; construction, land acquisition, and development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured installment loans, lines of credit, overdraft protection loans, auto loans, home equity loans and lines of credit; and state and political subdivision loans.

