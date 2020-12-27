State Street Corp Grows Position in Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT)

State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 664,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,754 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Checkpoint Therapeutics were worth $1,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 94.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 8,842 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 123,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 9,759 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Checkpoint Therapeutics stock opened at $2.82 on Friday. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $4.50. The company has a market cap of $191.42 million, a PE ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.41.

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Checkpoint Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,032.05% and a negative return on equity of 100.54%. The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.28 million. Research analysts expect that Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CKPT. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Checkpoint Therapeutics from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Checkpoint Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Company Profile

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. The company's product candidates include CK-101 that in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of epidermal growth factor receptor mutation-positive non-small cell lung cancer; and Cosibelimab, a programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1), which is in Phase I clinical trial in patients with selected recurrent or metastatic cancers.

