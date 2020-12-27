State Street Corp Has $1.49 Million Position in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

State Street Corp raised its position in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) by 17.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 340,316 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,700 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Comstock Resources were worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $1,227,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Comstock Resources by 33.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,234 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Comstock Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Comstock Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,795,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Comstock Resources by 35.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 70,848 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 18,602 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRK opened at $4.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $8.50. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 1.71.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $178.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.00 million. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.58% and a negative net margin of 9.08%. Equities research analysts expect that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

CRK has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.60 price target on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.31.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 5.3 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 16.7 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

