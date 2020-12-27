State Street Corp Purchases 27,915 Shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

State Street Corp raised its position in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 665,953 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 27,915 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in EnLink Midstream were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in EnLink Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,325,335 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after buying an additional 110,038 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 43,113 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 12,316 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 623,443 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 23,081 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 20,650 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 6,650 shares during the period. 33.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENLC has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a report on Friday, September 25th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $1.00 to $2.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of EnLink Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $3.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.22.

Shares of NYSE ENLC opened at $3.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 3.64. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $6.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.93.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $928.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.92 million. EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 30.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.18%. Analysts forecast that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma Texas, Louisiana Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

