State Street Corp Purchases 6,388 Shares of Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ)

State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,388 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 1.48% of Esquire Financial worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Esquire Financial by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 713,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,060,000 after acquiring an additional 161,178 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Esquire Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $335,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Esquire Financial by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 402,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,038,000 after acquiring an additional 7,430 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Esquire Financial by 118.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 7,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Esquire Financial by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 6,120 shares during the last quarter. 47.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Esquire Financial alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ESQ. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Esquire Financial from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet raised Esquire Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Esquire Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th.

NASDAQ ESQ opened at $19.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.84. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.83 and a 52-week high of $26.99. The stock has a market cap of $147.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.24.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. Esquire Financial had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 24.72%. The firm had revenue of $13.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Esquire Financial Company Profile

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal and small business communities, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Esquire Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esquire Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.