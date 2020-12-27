State Street Corp Sells 1,570 Shares of Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBFS)

State Street Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBFS) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,570 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.75% of Pioneer Bancorp worth $1,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Pioneer Bancorp by 99.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc. bought a new position in Pioneer Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $191,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Pioneer Bancorp by 7.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Pioneer Bancorp by 3.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Pioneer Bancorp by 2.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 573,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,089,000 after purchasing an additional 15,085 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PBFS. BidaskClub lowered shares of Pioneer Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Pioneer Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of Pioneer Bancorp stock opened at $10.46 on Friday. Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.02 and a 12-month high of $15.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.32.

Pioneer Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pioneer Bancorp had a negative net margin of 9.41% and a negative return on equity of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $13.88 million for the quarter.

About Pioneer Bancorp

Pioneer Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Pioneer Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services in New York. The company accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, one- to four-family residential real estate, home equity, and consumer loans; and home equity lines of credit.

