Steem Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.12 Million (STEEM)

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 27th. Steem has a total market capitalization of $62.59 million and $3.12 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Steem has traded down 14.7% against the dollar. One Steem coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000577 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,499.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $348.21 or 0.01266244 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00055470 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $71.49 or 0.00259959 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001590 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00004251 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000263 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 411,495,919 coins and its circulating supply is 394,521,825 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Steem’s official website is steem.com . Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog . Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here

Steem can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

