STRAKS (STAK) Trading Up 39.7% This Week

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded 13.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 27th. STRAKS has a total market cap of $50,160.12 and $23.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STRAKS coin can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, STRAKS has traded up 39.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26,993.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $702.72 or 0.02603348 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $128.80 or 0.00477148 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $342.61 or 0.01269231 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $159.94 or 0.00592517 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005020 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.08 or 0.00252221 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00021691 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000099 BTC.

STRAKS Coin Profile

STRAKS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 16th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . STRAKS’s official website is straks.tech . STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling STRAKS

